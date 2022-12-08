 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warm Holiday Ham Crescents

Photo courtesy National Pork Board

½ lb. fully cooked ham (brown-sugar, shaved)

8 oz. crescent dinner rolls (refrigerated)

4 slices mozzarella cheese (or Swiss), cut diagonally)

3 T. mayonnaise

1 T. dijon mustard

Separate package of crescent rolls into triangles; place on waxed paper. Place cheese triangle over each dough triangle. Divide ham among the 8 dough/cheese triangles. Beginning at widest end, roll up to form a crescent. Place on baking sheet that has been coated with cooking spray. Bake at 375° for 13 to 15 minutes. Meanwhile, in small bowl, stir together mayonnaise and mustard for dipping. Makes 8 servings.

