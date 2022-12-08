Warm Holiday Ham Crescents

½ lb. fully cooked ham (brown-sugar, shaved)
8 oz. crescent dinner rolls (refrigerated)
4 slices mozzarella cheese (or Swiss), cut diagonally)
3 T. mayonnaise
1 T. dijon mustard
Separate package of crescent rolls into triangles; place on waxed paper. Place cheese triangle over each dough triangle. Divide ham among the 8 dough/cheese triangles. Beginning at widest end, roll up to form a crescent. Place on baking sheet that has been coated with cooking spray. Bake at 375° for 13 to 15 minutes. Meanwhile, in small bowl, stir together mayonnaise and mustard for dipping. Makes 8 servings.