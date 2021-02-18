Winter Black Bean Soup

3 C. black beans, cooked
2 tsp. vegetable oil
1/2 C. onion, chopped (about 1/2 medium onion)
1 T. chili powder
1 tsp. ground cumin (optional)
1 can (14.5 oz.) Mexican-style diced tomatoes
1 C. water
1 T. lime or lemon juice (optional)
Nonfat yogurt or low fat sour cream and cilantro for garnish (optional)
Prepare beans as directed. Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook. Stir until onion begins to soften (about 2 to 3 minutes). Add chili powder. Add cumin, if desired. Cook and stir for 1 minute. Add tomatoes, beans, and water. Bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes (covered).
Remove from heat and stir in lime or lemon juice, if desired. Garnish before serving.