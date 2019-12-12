Linda Funk knows the importance of food in holiday celebrations. But she says it is possible to make some holiday recipes just a bit healthier.
“This is the time of year when it is all about traditions,” Funk says. “I can’t tell people how to eat … but it is very easy to incorporate some healthy ingredients.”
Funk is executive director of The Soyfoods Council, so the ingredients she favors are soy-based products such as tofu, soy milk, miso and edamame. For example, she says it is possible to make a tofu pumpkin pie that is cholesterol free. Tofu fudge drop cookies or gluten-free refrigerator cookies are also dessert possibilities, and edamame can also be added to salads.
These various substitutions can reduce cholesterol or saturated fats. Some may add protein. All offer alternatives for those who may be concerned about eating too much rich food during the holiday season.
The key is knowing how to substitute the soy-based ingredients. For example, soy flour may be a healthy substitute in some recipes where gluten is not necessary for the dough to rise, Funk says. Textured soy protein (TSP) may work as a substitute for half of the oatmeal in an oatmeal cookie, adding protein to the recipe.
Some items such as soy milk may be a good substitute for people who are lactose intolerant.
Miso can be used in gravy or soup to add a rich flavor and to be a substitute for some of the salt that is often added to such recipes. Edamame is easy to add to a pasta salad or a green salad to add nutritional value to the dish.
Of course, the best health advice Funk can give is to just slow down and to try to enjoy the holiday food.
“Iowa is really a bountiful place for food,” she says, adding that “it doesn’t have to be all or nothing” when it comes to changing ingredients in recipes. “It’s all about choice.”
