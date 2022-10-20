State fair winner enjoys baking for all occasions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — When Cindy Paulson’s sons entered her into the Iowa State Fair baking competition five years ago, it came as a surprise. When she won the competition, it was anything but a surprise to her friends and family.

“My sons discussed it and called me and said ‘We think you make the best kolaches in Iowa, so we filled out the forms and you better get practicing because we entered you in the fair,’” Paulson said. “That’s where it started and surprisingly I won.”

Paulson grew up on a farm east of Solon, Iowa, in Johnson County, raising crops and hogs. Her neighbor started her on baking as a child with kolaches, a Czech pastry.

“They have fillings — some are fruit, my grandfather liked cottage cheese filling, a lot of people like poppy seed filling,” she said.

She has continued baking throughout her life and has won multiple competitions at the Iowa State Fair, placing in each year she’s participated. She gets a lot of practice for the fair when making things for other people, but sometimes her friends joke she bakes too much.

“Sometimes they say ‘You have to wait for a while!’” Paulson said.

She said she loves making things for her family and friends. When friends bring over some of their produce, such as home-grown apples, she will often make something for them in return.

“I often get a call and they’ll say ‘Hey Mom, I have something going on, what can you whip up for me?’ and I’ll ask them to tell me what they want and I’ll have it ready,” Paulson said.

She enjoys trying new things and staying creative.

“One of my sons is having an October party and sent me the menu and stuff and I thought I could drop off some interesting things to go with it,” she said. “I tried a new pumpkin dinner roll, which was interesting, and I’m going to bake them in little terracotta pots. And because it’s Halloween themed, I’m making some cookie mustaches on a stick, and everyone will have a different mustache. I thought that would be a fun surprise.”

Sometimes, her friends suggest she start a bakery, but Paulson said she prefers to bake for fun and for other people. One of her favorite aspects of baking is the presentation of the dessert.