A team of four students from Iowa State University took home the top prize at the recent Student Taste competition hosted by the Iowa Pork Producers Association.

The first place team from ISU was the Culinary CYentists, a play on ISU’s Cy the Cardinal mascot. Members included sophomore Jaelyn Luong of Des Moines, sophomore Izabele Jaime of Mason City, Iowa, junior Evelyn Greenbury of Arlington Heights, Illinois, and freshman Lucas Brown of Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

The students fused Japanese and Korean influences into a bowl of ramen. The Japanese noodle soup was topped with pork blade steak cooked in a sweet and spicy gochujang sauce (red chili paste used in Korean cooking), along with enoki mushrooms, a soy-marinated egg, kimchi (Korean dish of spicy pickled cabbage), green onions and toasted sesame seeds.

“The pork was done perfectly — great flavor!” noted Chef Jesus Ojeda with Clive Behavioral Health in Clive, who served as a judge for the event.

Eight teams from four Iowa colleges and universities had two hours in the kitchen to prepare their recipes that were required to utilize pork blade steak. That pork cut is sliced from the same shoulder section known as a Boston butt, which is commonly slow-cooked for pulled pork.

“These aspiring chefs help make the pork industry successful,” said Kelsey Sutter, IPPA’s marketing and programs director. “This competition is a learning opportunity and hopefully encourages them to serve pork wherever their careers take them.”

The ISU students are all enrolled in the university’s culinary food science program. The program differs from the more common culinary arts programs, says Erica Beirman, ISU’s culinary food science coordinator. It places more of an emphasis on STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics), she says.

There are currently 45 students in the ISU program that started in 2009.

Beirman says the students worked together to develop the winning recipe.

“Each student brought in a recipe and prepared it, and from that they decided which recipe to use,” she says. “The final dish is really a combination of two recipes they put together.”

Teams consisted of two to four students, and their entrées were judged on taste, appearance, complementing side dishes and design. The competition took place at the Iowa Culinary Institute on the Des Moines Area Community College campus in Ankeny.

The judges selected The Spice Girls, from Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs for second place. Third place went to the Rowdy Parsnips from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids.

IPPA’s Student Taste event is open to any Iowa college or university with a culinary arts program. IPPA provides each school with $500 for food and contest expenses, and reimburses them for mileage.