Super Bowl Sunday recipes can showcase beef and pork

Super Bowl Sunday will see many people gathering around their televisions. The draw could be the actual football game, the halftime show or even the commercials. However, one key ingredient in any Super Bowl is the food.

While 2021’s Super Bowl will be played amidst a pandemic and parties for the big game will be smaller than normal, there are

still plenty of options available for any family or socially distant gathering.

According to the National Retail Federation, nearly 186.6 million adults plan to watch the upcoming Super Bowl, with a total of $13.9 billion ($74.55 on average) spent on food, apparel and decorations. Of that, 77%, is expected to be spent on food.

Meat is a staple at most Super Bowl gatherings. Chicken wings are one of the most popular foods consumed on Super Bowl Sunday, with the National Chicken Council estimating 1.4 billion wings, more than 100 million pounds, were going to be eaten during the 2020 contest, a 2% increase from 2019.

When looking for other options, beef hits hard with hamburgers, ribs and other barbecued foods among the most popular options. Pulled pork and sausage tend to be the favorites in the pork category.

