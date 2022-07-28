Sweet corn season well underway at Midwest stands

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa — Sweet corn is one of the staple Midwestern foods of summer, and despite a wetter spring in Iowa, the crop is right on schedule.

Gary Knight, who operates a sweet corn farm in Springville, Iowa, said he began picking his sweet corn on July 12, which is right on par with recent years. With the wet start to spring, the crop looks better than ever, he said.

“We’ve been getting the rain we needed and the crops look really good — better than they have in a long time,” Knight said. “They’ve got plenty of water, they are getting the heat and things are looking up this year.”

With the cost of inputs to protect and grow the crop on the rise, combined with recovery from the 2020 derecho, having a good season is especially nice this year, he said.

Knight said they pick their corn to sell at various stands throughout the Cedar Rapids area in east central Iowa, promising a fresh-picked ear every day.

“Whatever we put into town was picked today, not yesterday,” he said.

Seeing sweet corn back out and available from their stands is refreshing, Knight said. They are able to see their regular customers and build relationships. Some of those relationships have spread.

“We have a guy going on a fishing trip to Ontario and they informed him if he didn’t bring our sweet corn with him, they weren’t going to let him go fishing,” Knight said. “We have stuff go all over the U.S.”

He said Iowa’s weather and soils are great for the crop and keep people coming back regularly to fill out their summer barbecues. Buying sweet corn in a store is no match for buying it fresh out of the stand, he said.

“Iowa sweet corn is really great stuff,” he said. “We’ve sent some to Wisconsin and today some went down to Oklahoma. They all like it.”