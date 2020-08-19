Mix together in large bowl:
2 C. flour
1/4 C. sugar
2 1/4 tsp. yeast
1/4 tsp. salt
Add:
2 T melted butter
1 1/4 C. warm milk
2 eggs slightly beaten
2 tsp. vanilla extract
Beat for 4 to 5 minutes until smooth. Switch to dough hook and incorporate 2 C. all-purpose flour until a soft dough forms and leaves the sides of the bowl.
Knead the dough an additional 10 minutes. Cover dough and let rest for 1 hour. Punch down and knead for a few minutes by hand. Let rest for another 10 minutes. Meanwhile, peel and chop 1½ to 2 C. apples. Roll the rested dough out into a 12 x 18 inch rectangle.
Combine:
1 C. brown sugar
1/2 C. very soft butter
2 tsp. cinnamon
Spread mixture on rolled out dough. Sprinkle on apples.
Pecans, walnuts, raisins, etc… can be added at this point.
Roll the rectangle up long edge to long edge. Cut into 12 equal pieces and place in bottom of greased 9x13 pan. This will take two pans.
For sticky buns, combine 1 C. brown sugar and 1/2 C. melted butter in the bottom of each pan before adding the rolls. Invert onto a platter when baked.
Cover the pans with a clean towel and allow the rolls to rise until at least doubled in size (1 to 1 1/2 hours). Bake at 350° for 30-35 minutes or until the rolls spring back when touched in the middle of the pan. Frost with vanilla glaze if desired.
Vanilla glaze:
1 C. powdered sugar
1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
2 T. milk.
Whisk until smooth and drizzle over rolls.