2 C. all-purpose flour
2 C. white sugar
1 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. salt
1/3 C. unsweetened cocoa powder
1 C. water
1/2 C. butter
1/2 C. buttermilk or soured milk (1/2C. milk with 1 tsp. white vinegar)
2 eggs
For frosting:
4 C. confectioner’s sugar
1/3 C. unsweetened cocoa powder
1/3C. milk
1 tsp. vanilla
1/2C. melted butter
Preheat oven to 350°. Grease 9x13-inch pan or jelly roll pan. In a large bowl, combine the dry ingredients. Boil the water and butter until the butter is melted.
Allow mixture to cool. Beat the water and butter mixture into the dry ingredients until well incorporated. Next add buttermilk and eggs.
Bake for 20 minutes in a jelly roll pan or 30 minutes in 9x13-inch pan.
For frosting, mix the confectioner’s sugar, cocoa and vanilla, adding milk and vanilla until smooth. Beat in the melted butter until light and fluffy.
Spread over brownies while they are still warm.