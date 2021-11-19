Best Ever Scotcharoos

1 C. sugar
1 1⁄3 C. light corn syrup
1 1⁄3 C. peanut butter
1 tsp. vanilla extract
6 C. Rice Krispies
1 C. chocolate chips
1 C. butterscotch chips
Grease a 9×13-inch pan and set aside. In a large saucepan, combine sugar and corn syrup over low heat and stir until the sugar is dissolved. DO NOT let the mixture come to a boil. Once the sugar is dissolved, remove the saucepan from the heat. (If you see any bubbles begin to form, remove it immediately from the stovetop.)
Stir in the peanut butter and vanilla. Stir in the Rice Krispies,
being careful not to crush them, but making sure they’re well-combined. Pour into the prepared pan and pat into place
In a microwave safe bowl, cook chocolate and butterscotch chips on high in 20 second intervals, stirring after each interval until the chocolate is melted and smooth. Spread over the Rice Krispie mixture and let cool before cutting into bars.