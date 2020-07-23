Ice Cream Base
1 1/2 C. whole buttermilk
1 1/2 C. heavy cream
1 C. whole milk
3/4 C. sugar
1 1/2 T. pure vanilla
15 ginger snaps, crushed
Blueberry Compote
1 C. fresh blueberries
1/4 C. sugar
2 T. fresh lemon juice
Combine buttermilk and heavy cream in a large mixing bowl. In a microwave safe bowl, combine milk and sugar. Microwave for 1 minute, remove and stir to dissolve sugar. Gradually whisk milk and sugar mix to buttermilk base. Whisk in vanilla. Pour mixture into freezer canister of ice cream maker and follow manufacturer’s instructions.
While ice cream is processing, combine blueberries, sugar and lemon juice in a small heavy bottom saucepan; cook over medium heat for 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Once thickened, remove from heat and transfer to small bowl. Place in freezer until ice cream base is ready.
In a large freezer safe container with lid, dollop a few tablespoons of blueberry compote and sprinkle about two tablespoons of crushed ginger snaps as the first layer. Scoop out about a third of the ice cream base, repeat blueberry and cookie layer and ice cream mixture. Repeat until all ice cream is out of canister finishing with blueberries and cookies. Gently use a knife or small spatula to swirl the compote into ice cream. Do not over stir or the swirl effect will be lost. Cover with lid and freeze for at least two hours or overnight.