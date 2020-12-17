 Skip to main content
Candy Cane Cookies

1 1/4 C. butter, softened

1 C. confectioners’ sugar

1 C. egg

1 1/2 tsp. almond extract

3 1/2 C. all-purpose flour

1 tsp. salt

Red food coloring

Red sugar sprinkles

1 egg white

In a large bowl, cream butter and confectioners’ sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and extract. Combine flour and salt; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well.

Divide dough in half; add 6-7 drops of food coloring to one half. Shape tablespoonfuls of each color of dough into 4-in. ropes. Place ropes side by side; lightly press ends together and twist. Place on ungreased baking sheets; curve to form canes. Brush with egg white and sprinkle with red sugar sprinkles.

Bake at 350° degrees for 8-10 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool for 2 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks.

