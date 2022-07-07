Caramel Apple Pie

1 C. sugar
1/4 C. flour
1 tsp. cinnamon
5 Braeburn apples
1/2 C. caramel sauce
People are also reading…
For crumb topping:
1 C. flour
1/2 C. brown sugar
1 stick butter, softened
Mix dry ingredients for filling, peel and slice apples and add to dry mixture, coating the apples. Put into 8-10 inch pie crust. Warm caramel and pour over apple mixture.
Combine ingredients for crumb topping, breaking butter into small pieces, and place on top of apples. Bake at 350° for 60 minutes or until apples are soft but not mushy. While pie is still warm, drizzle more caramel over the top.