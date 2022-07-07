 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Caramel Apple Pie

Caramel Apple Pie slice
Photo by Jeff DeYoung

1 C. sugar

1/4 C. flour

1 tsp. cinnamon

5 Braeburn apples

1/2 C. caramel sauce

People are also reading…

For crumb topping:

1 C. flour

1/2 C. brown sugar

1 stick butter, softened

Mix dry ingredients for filling, peel and slice apples and add to dry mixture, coating the apples. Put into 8-10 inch pie crust. Warm caramel and pour over apple mixture.

Combine ingredients for crumb topping, breaking butter into small pieces, and place on top of apples. Bake at 350° for 60 minutes or until apples are soft but not mushy. While pie is still warm, drizzle more caramel over the top.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News