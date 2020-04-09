2 C. sugar, sifted
1 C. cake flour, sifted
1/4 C. baking cocoa
15 egg whites
1/4 tsp. salt
1 1/2 tsp. cream of tartar
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1/4 tsp. almond extract
Sift the sugar, flour and baking cocoa together three times and set aside. Beat the egg whites in a large bowl until frothy. Add the salt and cream of tartar. Beat until stiff peaks form. Beat in the vanilla and almond flavorings. Fold in the flour mixture gently.
Pour into an ungreased tube pan. Bake at 325° for 1 hour. Invert the cake on a funnel to cool. Loosen from the side of the pan onto a cake plate.
May omit the cocoa and add 1/4 C. cake flour for plain version.