 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chocolate Banana Bread

1 C. flour

1/2 C. cocoa

1 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. sea salt

3 brown bananas, mashed

People are also reading…

1/4 C. butter, melted but not hot

1/4 C. vegetable oil

3/4 C. brown sugar

1 egg

1 tsp. vanilla

1 C. chocolate chips

Mix flour, cocoa, baking soda and salt. In another bowl, mash the bananas. Stir in the brown sugar, egg and vanilla until smooth. Stir the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients. Stir in 3/4 C. of the chocolate chips. Pour batter into a greased loaf pan. Sprinkle remaining chocolate chips on top. Bake at 350° for 50-65 minutes or until a toothpick comes out mostly clean.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News