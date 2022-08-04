Chocolate Banana Bread

1 C. flour
1/2 C. cocoa
1 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. sea salt
3 brown bananas, mashed
1/4 C. butter, melted but not hot
1/4 C. vegetable oil
3/4 C. brown sugar
1 egg
1 tsp. vanilla
1 C. chocolate chips
Mix flour, cocoa, baking soda and salt. In another bowl, mash the bananas. Stir in the brown sugar, egg and vanilla until smooth. Stir the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients. Stir in 3/4 C. of the chocolate chips. Pour batter into a greased loaf pan. Sprinkle remaining chocolate chips on top. Bake at 350° for 50-65 minutes or until a toothpick comes out mostly clean.