Chocolate-Peppermint Puppy Chow

2 C. powdered sugar
1 1/2 C. semi-sweet mini morsels
3 T. coconut oil
3/4 tsp. peppermint extract
12.8 oz. box Chocolate Chex cereal (8 C.)
6 candy canes, crushed (1/2 C.)
Divide powdered sugar between two gallon-size Ziplock bags then set aside.
Tear off two pieces of parchment or wax paper then place slightly overlapping onto the counter.
Add chocolate chips and coconut oil to a large, microwave-safe bowl. Microwave for 45 seconds then stir and continue microwaving in 30 second increments, stirring between increments, until chocolate is smooth.
Add peppermint extract then stir to combine.
Add cereal and crushed candy canes then fold gently to coat cereal in chocolate.
Divide cereal between Ziplock bags then seal, taking care not to squeeze the air out of the bags. Gently toss the cereal around to coat in powdered sugar then pour out onto parchment or wax paper. Let cool until chocolate is set, then package in an airtight container.