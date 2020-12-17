Christmas Wreath Cookies

1 stick butter (1/2 C.)
30 large marshmallows or 4 C. mini (1, 10 oz. package)
1 tsp. of green food coloring
5 C. cornflakes
1 bottle of Red Hot candies
Cooking spray
Line a sheet pan with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.
Place the marshmallows and butter in a large bowl. Microwave in 30-second increments until melted. Add the green food coloring and stir until the marshmallow mixture is smooth. Add the cornflakes to the bowl and gently stir to coat evenly with the marshmallow mixture.
Pack the mixture into a greased 1/4 C. measuring cup and turn out onto the sheet pan. Use your fingers to make a hole in the middle to form a wreath shape and decorate with red candies. It’s easiest to form if your fingers are damp or coated in cooking spray.
Cool completely until firm and serve. Makes approx. 20 medium-sized wreaths.
