Cranberry Swirl Coffee Cake

1/2 C. butter, softened
1 C. sugar
2 large eggs
1 tsp. almond extract
2 C. all-purpose flour
1 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. salt
1 C. sour cream
1/3 C. chopped walnuts
1 can whole-berry cranberry sauce
For glaze:
3/4 C. confectioners’ sugar
1 T. whole milk or warm water
1/2 tsp. almond extract
In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add 1 egg at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in almond extract. Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt; add the creamed mixture, alternately with sour cream, beating after each addition.
Sprinkle the walnuts into a greased 9-inch fluted tube pan. Spread one half of the batter over nuts; top with half the cranberry sauce. Repeat layers.
Bake at 350° for 50-55 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack to cool completely. Combine glaze ingredients; drizzle over coffee cake.
