Cranberry Swirl Coffee Cake

1/2 C. butter, softened

1 C. sugar

2 large eggs

1 tsp. almond extract

2 C. all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

1 C. sour cream

1/3 C. chopped walnuts

1 can whole-berry cranberry sauce

For glaze:

3/4 C. confectioners’ sugar

1 T. whole milk or warm water

1/2 tsp. almond extract

In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add 1 egg at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in almond extract. Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt; add the creamed mixture, alternately with sour cream, beating after each addition.

Sprinkle the walnuts into a greased 9-inch fluted tube pan. Spread one half of the batter over nuts; top with half the cranberry sauce. Repeat layers.

Bake at 350° for 50-55 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack to cool completely. Combine glaze ingredients; drizzle over coffee cake.

