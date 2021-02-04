dark chocolate bread pudding

12 oz. of bread torn into bite-sized pieces (King’s Hawaiian Sweet Rolls work well.)
2 C. half and half
4 eggs
4 T. maple syrup
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 tsp. cardamom
1/2 tsp. nutmeg
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. black pepper
1 C. bittersweet chocolate chips, Ghirardelli 60% preferred
Heat the oven to 425°. Heat the half and half to a simmer in a small saucepan. While it’s heating, place the eggs, maple syrup and spices in a medium bowl and mix.
Tear the bread and place into a greased 8x8-inch pan or 9-inch cake pan and sprinkle with 1/4 C. of the chocolate chips.
When the half and half reaches a simmer, turn off the heat and whisk in the remaining 3/4 C. chocolate. Then slowly pour over the egg mixture while whisking. Pour the custard mixture over the bread, press the bread down gently, and then cover with foil. Place the bread pudding pan into another pan, like a 9x13-inch pan, and put about 1 inch of water in the bottom pan. Bake for 30-40 minutes, until the custard is set. Let cool 5 minutes before serving.