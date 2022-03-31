Dutch Pastries

“Dutch letters is one of the main stops visitors make when coming to our town. When I host, we always treat the company with these pastries. They are much easier than making the Dutch letters like we used to do.”
2 sheets puff pastry
1 egg
1 C. almond paste
1 tsp. vanilla
1 C. sugar
Large-crystal sugar for topping
Mix egg, almond paste, vanilla and sugar in food processor, then chill. Thaw pastry and spread on parchment paper on large cookie sheet. On the fold lines, put a bead of filling down each side, so each sheet has two lines; it is tri-folded.
Bring in both sides of almond bead to the center and seal with a little milk (use a brush). Seal the edges too. Brush the top with milk and sprinkle with large crystal sugar.
Bake in a convection oven at 375° for 18 minutes. Cool a little and cut down middle then across to desired size.
Cook’ note: “You can cut before baking, but it’s much more time consuming to seal them all individually so I do it after baking.”