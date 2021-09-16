 Skip to main content
Frozen Pudding Sandwiches

Photo courtesy Iowa State University Extension

2 C. nonfat milk

1 package (1-1.5 ounces) fat free, sugar free pudding mix

1 C. creamy peanut butter

50 graham cracker squares (25 full sheets broken in half)

Stir milk, pudding mix and peanut butter together with a whisk or fork. Stir until mixture is smooth and thick.

Use a tablespoon to spoon pudding mixture onto 25 of the graham cracker squares. Top with the rest of the graham cracker squares to make sandwiches.

Place sandwiches on a baking sheet and put in the freezer. Freeze until firm (about 3 hours). Put sandwiches in a freezer bag or airtight container and store in the freezer.

Thaw sandwiches for three to five minutes at room temperature before serving.

