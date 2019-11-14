Girl Power Apple Blackberry Walnut Pie

For crust:
2 C. all-purpose flour
2 sticks chilled salted butter (cubed)
1⁄3 C. sugar
2 large egg yolks
4-6 T. cold heavy cream or half and half
In a large bowl, whisk flour and sugar together until well blended. With a pastry blender or two butter knives, piece butter into the flour until it’s in small crumbles.
In a small bowl, lightly beat egg yolks and cream then drizzle a little at a time over the flour/butter mixture until it can be formed into a ball. Cover with plastic and chill for 2 hours or overnight for best results.
For filling:
3 1/2 C. sliced Jonathan apples
1 C. fresh blackberries
1/2 C. chopped walnuts
3/4 C. white sugar
3/4 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/4 tsp. cardamom
3 1/2 T. tapioca
Mix sliced apples, walnuts, sugar, spices and tapioca. Once well incorporated, gently fold in fresh blackberries and spoon into crust. Top pie with decorative leaf or flower dough cutouts and bake at 350° for 1 hour and 40 minutes.