1 1/2 C. gluten free flour blend (I like Bob’s Red Mill or the flour recipe from America’s Test Kitchen “How Can It Be Gluten Free”)
3/4 tsp. xanthan gum if your flour blend doesn’t have it already
1/4 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
6 T. butter, chilled and chopped into 1/2 to 3/4 inch pieces
1/2 C. sour cream
Whisk dry ingredients together. Add the butter and stir to coat it. Flatten each chunk with your fingers. This seems tedious but it doesn’t take too long and it really does help. Add the sour cream and mix well. Knead the dough until it comes together well. If it needs more liquid to hold it together, add ice water, 1 tsp. at a time. Press onto plastic wrap and cover. Put it in the fridge for 45 minutes.
Before you begin to roll out the dough, preheat your oven to 375˚ and grease your pie pan.
Sprinkle some gluten-free flour onto a piece of parchment paper. Put the dough ball on that and sprinkle with a bit more flour. Roll the dough out, sprinkling with flour as needed to prevent sticking. Once rolled to an inch thick, fold the dough in half and continue rolling. When it is 1/2-inch thick, fold it in half again and continue rolling. Roll until it is large enough to fill a pie pan and is approximately 3/8-inch thick.