1 C. powdered milk
2 C. Rice Krispies
1/4 C. coconut, shredded (optional)
1/2 C. walnuts, chopped
1/4 C. brown sugar
3 C. quick-cooking oatmeal
1/2 C. almonds or pecans, chopped
1 C. mini morsels chocolate chips
1/4 tsp. salt (optional)
1/4 C. vegetable oil
1/4 C. honey
3 eggs, beaten
1 T. vanilla
1/4 C. maple syrup
Combine powdered milk, Rice Krispies, coconut, walnuts, brown sugar, oatmeal, almonds or pecans, chocolate chips, and salt in a large bowl. Combine remaining ingredients and add to first mixture. Spread 1/4 inch thick in jelly roll pan. Bake at 325° for 30 minutes. Cool 10 minutes. Cut into 28, 1/4-inch bars and remove from pan onto paper towel. When cooled, wrap individually in Saran wrap. Refrigerate or freeze.