Honey Cream-Filled Pizzelle

For cookie:
4 eggs
1 tsp. vanilla
1/4 C. honey powder
1 C. all-purpose flour
2 T. melted butter
4 tsp. baking power
People are also reading…
1/4 tsp. salt
Preheat pizzelle maker while you make the batter. With an electric mixer, beat eggs, honey powder, vanilla and salt on high speed. Mix in butter, baking powder and flour.
Spoon 1 T. batter onto each pizzelle design, close the lid, bake for 18-20 seconds or until dark golden. Quickly but gently take baked pizzelles off using disposable fork. Working quickly, wrap the hot pizzelles around a wooden stick. You have to work fast. Repeat with remaining batter. Place in a single layer on a baking sheet or tray to cool and dry.
For filling:
1 C. butter
1 tsp. vanilla
4 C. honey powder
2 T. milk
In a large bowl, cream butter and powder. Stir in vanilla and milk, whip until thoroughly mixed and fluffy.
Pipe cream inside cookie. Store in the fridge.