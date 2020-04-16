2 eggs
1/4 C. melted butter
1/2 C. melted coconut oil
1 3/4 C. white sugar
2 C. shredded zucchini
2 tsp. vanilla extract
1/2 C. buttermilk
2 C. all-purpose or cake flour
1/3 C. cocoa powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. baking powder
Preheat oven to 350°. In a stand mixer, beat together melted butter, melted coconut oil and sugar. After they are combined well, add the eggs and then the vanilla extract. Then beat until blended.
In a separate bowl, sift together all of the dry ingredients. Add the dry ingredients slowly to the batter making sure it is all incorporated before adding more. Lastly add the shredded zucchini.
Pour the batter into a greased 9x13-inch pan. Bake for 35 minutes or until it tests done.
Many different toppings or frostings work for the cake. Take 2 T. white and brown sugar and 1/4 C. chopped nuts mixed together and sprinkle this over the cake right before you bake it.
Or let it cool and frost with a vanilla buttercream, chocolate or cream cheese frosting.
You can eat it plain with no topping or frosting or with a little whipped cream.