Jumbo Chocolate Cookies

2 1/2 C. flour
1 tsp. soda
1 tsp. salt
1 C. butter (2 sticks butter or margarine)
2/3 C. peanut butter, smooth
1 C. granulated sugar
1 C. packed light brown sugar
2 eggs
2 tsp. vanilla
1, 12 oz. pkg. semi-sweet chocolate chips or chunks
1 1/4 C. coarsely chopped pecans
Combine flour, soda and salt and set aside. Beat butter, peanut butter and sugars together until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in eggs and vanilla until blended. Add flour mixture slowly until blended. Fold in chocolate chips and pecans.
Using 1/4 C. measure, drop dough by slightly rounded mounds onto ungreased sheet, 2 inches apart. Bake at 325° for 15-17 minutes until golden brown around edges. Leave on baking sheet for 3 minutes before removing. Use metal spatula to remove.