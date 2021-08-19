 Skip to main content
Jumbo Chocolate Cookies

Photo by Jeff DeYoung

2 1/2 C. flour

1 tsp. soda

1 tsp. salt

1 C. butter (2 sticks butter or margarine)

2/3 C. peanut butter, smooth

1 C. granulated sugar

1 C. packed light brown sugar

2 eggs

2 tsp. vanilla

1, 12 oz. pkg. semi-sweet chocolate chips or chunks

1 1/4 C. coarsely chopped pecans

Combine flour, soda and salt and set aside. Beat butter, peanut butter and sugars together until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in eggs and vanilla until blended. Add flour mixture slowly until blended. Fold in chocolate chips and pecans.

Using 1/4 C. measure, drop dough by slightly rounded mounds onto ungreased sheet, 2 inches apart. Bake at 325° for 15-17 minutes until golden brown around edges. Leave on baking sheet for 3 minutes before removing. Use metal spatula to remove.

