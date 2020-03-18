1/2 C. softened butter
1 C. sugar
2 eggs, beaten
3-4 crushed bananas
1 1/2 C. all-purpose flour
1 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. vanilla
1 C. miniature chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 350°. Cream together butter and sugar. Add eggs and crushed bananas. Combine well. Sift together flour, soda and salt and add to creamed mixture. Add vanilla.
Mix until just combined — don’t over mix.
Pour into greased loaf pan. Bake for 55 to 60 minutes.
“Kynlee won a blue ribbon and state fair consideration with this recipe at the Taylor County Fair,” Stamps says.