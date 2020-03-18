1/2 C. softened butter

1 C. sugar

2 eggs, beaten

3-4 crushed bananas

1 1/2 C. all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. vanilla

1 C. miniature chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 350°. Cream together butter and sugar. Add eggs and crushed bananas. Combine well. Sift together flour, soda and salt and add to creamed mixture. Add vanilla.

Mix until just combined — don’t over mix.

Pour into greased loaf pan. Bake for 55 to 60 minutes.

“Kynlee won a blue ribbon and state fair consideration with this recipe at the Taylor County Fair,” Stamps says.

