2 1/4 C. flour
1 tsp. baking soda
1 C. softened butter
1/4 C. sugar
3/4 C. brown sugar
1 small pkg. chocolate or vanilla instant pudding
1 tsp. vanilla
2 eggs
1 C. chocolate chips
3/4 C. white chocolate chips
1/2 C. mini M&Ms
Mix flour with baking soda. Combine softened butter, sugars, pudding mix and vanilla in a large mixing bowl. Beat until smooth and creamy. Beat in eggs. Gradually add in flour mixture. Stir in chocolate and white chocolate chips. Spread into a greased 9x13-inch pan and sprinkle with the mini M&Ms. Bake at 350° for 20-25 minutes. Do not overbake. Cool completely before cutting.