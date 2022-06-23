 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
M&M Bars

Cook-M&M-bars
Photo by Aaron Viner

2 1/4 C. flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1 C. softened butter

1/4 C. sugar

3/4 C. brown sugar

1 small pkg. chocolate or vanilla instant pudding

1 tsp. vanilla

2 eggs

1 C. chocolate chips

3/4 C. white chocolate chips

1/2 C. mini M&Ms

Mix flour with baking soda. Combine softened butter, sugars, pudding mix and vanilla in a large mixing bowl. Beat until smooth and creamy. Beat in eggs. Gradually add in flour mixture. Stir in chocolate and white chocolate chips. Spread into a greased 9x13-inch pan and sprinkle with the mini M&Ms. Bake at 350° for 20-25 minutes. Do not overbake. Cool completely before cutting.

