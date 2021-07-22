 Skip to main content
Magic Cookie Bars

Photo by Gene Lucht

1/2 C. butter or margarine

1 1/2 C. graham cracker crumbs (1 pkg.)

1 can sweetened condensed milk

6 oz. chocolate chips (more if you want)

1 1/3 C. flaked coconut

Preheat oven to 350° (325° for glass). Melt the butter in a 9x13-inch pan in the oven. Sprinkle the crumbs over the melted butter and stir, then press into the pan. Pour the condensed milk over the crumbs. Top with the chips and then the coconut. Press down firmly.

Bake 20-22 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool thoroughly before cutting. Store in the refrigerator. These freeze well.

