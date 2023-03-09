8 C. popcorn
3 C. mini marshmallows
2 T. butter
1 1/2 tsp. mint extract
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1/2 C. mini chocolate chips
1/2 C. dark chocolate, melted
Transfer popcorn to large bowl. In medium saucepan set over medium heat, add marshmallows and butter; cook, stirring frequently, for 3 minutes or until smooth and melted. Stir in mint extract and vanilla extract; pour over popcorn. Add chocolate chips to popcorn mixture; toss to combine. Spread mixture out on parchment paper–lined baking sheet and drizzle with dark chocolate. Let stand until set. Break into pieces to serve. Store in airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
Tip: For a classic green mint color, add a few drops of green food coloring to melted marshmallow mixture if desired.