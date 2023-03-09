12 C. unsalted, unbuttered popped popcorn
4 C. mini marshmallows
2 T. butter or light olive oil
1/2 tsp. salt
1 T. green food coloring
1/4 tsp. peppermint extract
1 C. green candy-coated chocolate candies
Place popcorn in large mixing bowl. In saucepan set over medium heat, melt marshmallows, butter and salt, stirring occasionally, until smooth. Remove from heat; stir in food coloring and peppermint extract. Immediately toss marshmallow mixture with popcorn; let cool for 2 to 3 minutes or until cool enough to handle. Toss with chocolate candies. Shape 3 T. of popcorn mixture into small cluster; repeat with remaining popcorn mixture to make about 32 clusters. Place on waxed paper–lined baking sheet; let cool completely.
Tip:
Food coloring can be found in the baking aisle of the supermarket or grocery store.