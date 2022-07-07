 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Old-Fashioned Rhubarb Cookies

1 C. butter, softened

1 1/2 C. brown sugar

2 eggs, room temperature

1 tsp. vanilla

3 C. all-purpose flour

1 3/4 C. oatmeal

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

2 tsp. baking soda

1 1/2 C. rhubarb, finely diced

For frosting:

4 oz. cream cheese, at room temperature

4 T. butter, softened

2 C. powdered sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

1-3 T. milk, as needed or desired

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large bowl, cream together butter and brown sugar. Beat in eggs and vanilla. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, oatmeal, salt, cinnamon and baking soda. Stir the dry ingredients into the wet. Gently stir in the rhubarb.

Drop by teaspoonfuls onto a cookie sheet. Bake for 12-14 minutes. Let cool on the cookie sheet before moving to a wire rack.

To make the cream cheese frosting, beat the cream cheese and butter until combined and fluffy. Add the powdered sugar and vanilla and beat until smooth. Add milk as needed to get a spreadable consistency.

Note: You can make the recipe using fresh or frozen rhubarb. If frozen, thaw the rhubarb first and let any excess liquid drain off.

