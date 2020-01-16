3/4 C. butter
1/2 C. sugar
1/2 C. brown sugar
2 eggs
1 tsp. vanilla
1/2 C. flour (3/4 C. if omitting nuts)
1 1/2 C. chocolate chips
1 C. coarsely chopped nuts
1/2 tsp. salt
Preheat oven to 325° degrees.
Cream butter and sugars together until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, and vanilla until blended well. Next, add all of the dry ingredients into the same bowl, mixing all at once until wet and dry ingredients are incorporated.
Pour filling into unbaked pie shell (recipe follows).
Bake on center rack of oven for about 50 minutes or until knife inserted about halfway from center of pie to crust comes out clean.
Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.