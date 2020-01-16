1 C. flour
1/4 tsp. salt
1/2 C. solid shortening
1/4 C. cold water
Cut shortening into flour and salt in medium-sized bowl, until the mixture resembles small pieces the size of peas. Add cold water all at once. Mix with a fork until dough starts to form into a ball — do not over mix. Add additional flour to the dough just until the dough is not sticky. Sprinkle flour onto a flat surface. Roll the dough out and place in a 9-inch pie plate. Lightly press into the corners of the plate. Crimp the edges. Fill and bake as directed.