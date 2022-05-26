Plum Galette with Buckwheat Crust

As farmers market sellers start to expand their produce selection, recipes from Sylvia Fountaine of the Feasting at Home blog offer ways to use the bounty.
For crust:
1 C. all-purpose flour (or sub spelt or Einkorn) plus more for rolling out
1/3 C. buckwheat flour (or use same flour above)
2-3 T. sugar (use 3 if plums are not fully ripe and juicy)
1 tsp. salt
10 T. cold butter, (1 stick plus 2 T.), cubed
1/4 to 1/3 C. ice water (less is better)
For filling:
1 1/2 lbs. plums
1/2 C. sugar
2 T. flour (or cornstarch)
Pinch of salt
1/4 tsp. 5-spice or cardamon,(optional)
People are also reading…
To make the galette dough: Place both flours, salt and sugar in a food processor. Pulse until combined. Add the cubed butter. Pulse repeatedly until it becomes like coarse sand.
Turn the food processor on, and add the water a little at a time until the dough clumps into a shaggy ball. Turn it off and place galette dough on a well-floured piece of parchment paper large enough to roll the dough out.
Divide into 3-4 balls, flatten them and place them on top of one another. Flatten into a 1-inch thick disk (6 inches wide). Wrap it up and refrigerate 40 minutes or up to 3 days.
Preheat oven to 375°. Remove the dough from the fridge, unstick it, re-flour the parchment (well) and roll it out on the parchment, from the middle outwards, turning, rolling into a 13-14 inch round. You really want to make sure there is a little flour under those outer edges.
Spread out 2-3 tablespoons flour over the crust to soak up juices. Place the whole thing, parchment and all, on a sheet pan and if possible, stick it in the fridge. If not possible, then work quickly.
Mix the filling: Cut plums in half and cut into 1/2-inch thick wedges. Place in a bowl, toss with the sugar, salt, flour and optional spice.
Spoon into the center of the floured-coated galette dough. Create rough folds in the dough, bringing all the edges up before folding to one side and pinching. Give a little shake letting the plums settle into those edges. Arrange the top to your liking.
Brush the exposed galette dough with an egg wash (1 beaten egg with 1 T. water) or with cream (or half and half) and sprinkle dough and plums with 1 T. coarse sugar.
Bake on the middle rack until golden and bubbling, 40-50 minutes, checking at 30 minutes and rotate if need be. Get the crust deeply golden.
Let cool on a wire rack for 20 minutes, before serving. Serve with ice cream.