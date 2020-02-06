Pride of Iowa Cookies

“This recipe was from my grandma.”
1 C. brown sugar
1 C. white sugar
1 C. butter, very soft
2 eggs
1/2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. baking powder
2 C. flour (I use gluten free, a cup-for-cup type blend)
1 tsp. vanilla
1 C. coconut
3 C. oatmeal
1/2 C. nuts (optional)
Blend sugar and butter. Add eggs. Add the salt, baking powder and baking soda. Mix well. Stir in vanilla, coconut, oats and nuts. Drop by teaspoon onto parchment-lined or greased sheet. Bake at 350° for 10-12 minutes or until just browning on the bottom.