Pride of Iowa Cookies
Photo by Jeff DeYoung

“This recipe was from my grandma.”

1 C. brown sugar

1 C. white sugar

1 C. butter, very soft

2 eggs

1/2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. baking powder

2 C. flour (I use gluten free, a cup-for-cup type blend)

1 tsp. vanilla

1 C. coconut

3 C. oatmeal

1/2 C. nuts (optional)

Blend sugar and butter. Add eggs. Add the salt, baking powder and baking soda. Mix well. Stir in vanilla, coconut, oats and nuts. Drop by teaspoon onto parchment-lined or greased sheet. Bake at 350° for 10-12 minutes or until just browning on the bottom.

