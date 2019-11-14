For crust:
1 package gingersnap cookies
1/2 C. butter
Blend cookies on high speed until finely crushed. Melt butter in the microwave on high approximately 1 minute. Slowly pour the melted butter into the cookie crumbs while tossing until blended.
Press cookie mixture into lightly oiled 9-inch deep-dish pie plate. Place in 325° oven for 10 minutes. Cool.
For filling:
4 packages cream cheese, softened
1 1/2 C. sugar
2 T. corn starch
2 tsp. vanilla
4 large eggs
1 C. canned pumpkin
2 tsp. cinnamon
1 1/2 tsp. nutmeg
Beat one package cream cheese, 1/2 C. sugar and cornstarch until smooth. Beat in the remaining cream cheese one package at a time until smooth. Beat in remaining sugar and vanilla. Add eggs, beat on low speed until combined.
Place 2 C. filling in a small bowl. Stir in pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg. Pour half of the plain filling over crust. Dollop with half the pumpkin filling. Cut through with a knife to swirl. Repeat layers and swirling.
Place in a water bath and bake in 325° oven 55 minutes. Turn off the oven and allow to sit for 1 more hour. Remove from the water and cool on a rack.
For topping:
1 1/2 C. whipping cream
1⁄3 C. confectioners’ sugar
1 tsp. cinnamon flavoring
Beat together until stiff peaks form. Pipe onto pie as desired. Refrigerate until ready to serve.