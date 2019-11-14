For crust:

1 package gingersnap cookies

1/2 C. butter

Blend cookies on high speed until finely crushed. Melt butter in the microwave on high approximately 1 minute. Slowly pour the melted butter into the cookie crumbs while tossing until blended.

Press cookie mixture into lightly oiled 9-inch deep-dish pie plate. Place in 325° oven for 10 minutes. Cool.

For filling:

4 packages cream cheese, softened

1 1/2 C. sugar

2 T. corn starch

2 tsp. vanilla

4 large eggs

1 C. canned pumpkin

2 tsp. cinnamon

1 1/2 tsp. nutmeg

Beat one package cream cheese, 1/2 C. sugar and cornstarch until smooth. Beat in the remaining cream cheese one package at a time until smooth. Beat in remaining sugar and vanilla. Add eggs, beat on low speed until combined.

Place 2 C. filling in a small bowl. Stir in pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg. Pour half of the plain filling over crust. Dollop with half the pumpkin filling. Cut through with a knife to swirl. Repeat layers and swirling.

Place in a water bath and bake in 325° oven 55 minutes. Turn off the oven and allow to sit for 1 more hour. Remove from the water and cool on a rack.

For topping:

1 1/2 C. whipping cream

1⁄3 C. confectioners’ sugar

1 tsp. cinnamon flavoring

Beat together until stiff peaks form. Pipe onto pie as desired. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Sign up for our weekly CropWatch newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.