Strawberry Ice Cream From Barbara Crouch, Glenwood, Iowa Jul 23, 2020

6 C. puréed strawberries
2 C. half and half
2 C. heavy whipping cream
4 eggs 
2 C. sugar
Milk to fill container

Blend it all together, chill for at least 30 minutes and then put in the ice cream maker.