Strawberry pie
Photo courtesy Linda Pettit

1 qt. plus 1 pint fresh strawberries

1 C. sugar

4 T. corn starch

Red food coloring

9-inch pie shell

Wash and stem 1 quart fresh strawberries. Put in a sauce pan and crush berries with a fork.

Mix together sugar and corn starch. Stir mixture into crushed berries. Cook over medium heat, stirring until clear and thickened. Add 2-3 drops red food coloring and cool.

Halve 1 pint fresh strawberries and fold into cooled mixture. Pour into baked pie shell. Chill several hours and serve with whipped cream.