1 qt. plus 1 pint fresh strawberries
1 C. sugar
4 T. corn starch
Red food coloring
9-inch pie shell
Wash and stem 1 quart fresh strawberries. Put in a sauce pan and crush berries with a fork.
Mix together sugar and corn starch. Stir mixture into crushed berries. Cook over medium heat, stirring until clear and thickened. Add 2-3 drops red food coloring and cool.
Halve 1 pint fresh strawberries and fold into cooled mixture. Pour into baked pie shell. Chill several hours and serve with whipped cream.