Texas Brownies

2 C. flour
2 eggs
2 C. sugar
1 tsp. soda
3/4 tsp. salt
1/2 C. milk
1 tsp. vanilla
1 1/2 tsp. vinegar
1 C. water
1 stick margarine
3 heaping T. cocoa
1/2 C. shortening
For frosting:
1/2 stick margarine
4 C. powdered sugar
3 heaping T. cocoa
1 tsp. vanilla
6 T. milk
1/4 tsp. salt
Put flour, sugar and salt in large bowl. In sauce pan bring to a boil the margarine, water, cocoa and shortening. Pour over the dry ingredients. Mix, add eggs, soda, milk/vinegar (add the vinegar to the milk and let sit for 10 minutes) and vanilla. Mix well. Batter will be thin. Grease jelly roll pan and bake 350° for 15-20 minutes.
Cook’s note: “Frost the brownies as soon as they come out of the oven. This is what keeps them moist.”
For frosting, heat margarine, milk and cocoa in a pan till margarine is melted and cocoa is smooth. Add the powdered sugar and salt. Beat till smooth and add vanilla. Drop spoonfuls on the brownies and let melt slightly. Spread with a knife. If the frosting is too thick, it will tear the top of the brownies. Adjust the milk or powdered sugar accordingly. These freeze well.