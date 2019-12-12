Toffee bars

1 C. butter, softened
1 C. firmly packed brown sugar
1 egg yolk
1 tsp. vanilla
1/4 tsp. salt
1 1/2 C. all-purpose flour
1/2 C. soy flour
1 or 2 (4.4 oz.) ounce bars milk chocolate, melted
3/4 C. chopped soy nuts or chopped pecans
Heat oven to 325°. In large mixing bowl, cream butter until light. Add sugar, egg yolk, vanilla; beat until well blended. Add all-purpose flour, soy flour and salt, mix well. Spread evenly in a lightly greased 10x15x2 inch pan. Bake for 12-15 minutes (watch carefully because cookies brown quickly.) Let cool for about 5 minutes. Spread with melted chocolate. Sprinkle with chopped nuts. Cool completely. Cut into bars.
Yields approximately 2½ dozen.