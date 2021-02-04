 Skip to main content
Winter Fruit Compote

12 oz. fresh cranberries

1 C. dried cherries

1/2 C. raisins

2 small apples

1 orange

3 T. maple syrup

1/2 C. water

Pinch of salt and pepper

1 tsp. vanilla

1 star anise

Heat the cranberries, water, maple syrup, star anise, orange juice and three peeled orange pieces in a medium sauce pot over low heat. Cook until the cranberries are tender, about 10 minutes. Turn off the heat and add the cherries, raisins, vanilla, salt and pepper and let sit for about 5 minutes.

While the compote is resting, cut the apples into small dice and add to the pot. Cook over low heat for about 3-5 minutes, or until the apples are tender. Best if served warm.

