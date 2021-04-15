Teacher tries out new recipes, family favorites

MINBURN, Iowa — Hannah Nelson is a good cook, but at 23 she’ll be the first to tell you she’s still learning.

“I’ve always liked to cook, but I didn’t always have the chance to do a lot of it until the past year,” she says.

But when COVID-19 hit in the spring of 2020, Nelson was finishing up college and taking turns cooking with her roommates. Soon she was living with her parents and student teaching. Now she is teaching full-time but is still living at home while looking for an apartment. As was the case with many other people, the pandemic led to more cooking at home.

“I cook a lot,” she says with a laugh. “When the quarantine happened I baked a lot until my parents finally said ‘you have to stop.’”

The good news is that when leftovers overwhelm the family, there are outlets. Nelson cooks some meals for her grandparents. The time with them helped in other ways as well. One of her grandmothers was famous in the family for her cinnamon rolls. The pandemic gave Nelson time to practice that recipe to take the reins as family cinnamon roll baker.

But she splits her time between baking and cooking. While she makes cakes for family events, she also enjoys cooking hearty meals for the family. She also enjoys experimenting.

“I’ve even gotten myself into making Chinese food,” she says.

It’s all part of the transition for the farm girl turned teacher. She started college at Iowa State University with the idea of becoming a history education major. But she eventually switched to consumer science education. It’s a field with job opportunities because very few colleges offer the major and even Iowa State only graduates a handful of consumer education majors a year.