Traditional recipes add soy for protein punch

January is a time for dieting after the holidays. But it is also a time for cold weather and comfort food. Sometimes the two ideas can go together.

Linda Funk, of the Soy Foods Council, is always trying to find new ways for farmers and consumers to add soy to their diet. The good news, she says, is that soy is a healthy and low-fat item. But it can also be incorporated into existing recipes either as a meat substitute or as an additive. And there is no hard and fast rule that says you can’t do a hybrid recipe, substituting soy for part of another recipe item.

The key is to make something tasty and still healthy. Making it easy and fast is a bonus.

“We all need recipes that are easy and that don’t take a lot of time,” Funk says.

So she offers some alternatives for usual winter comfort foods that might be a little healthier while still satisfying our January cravings. One example is a soy hot chocolate.

“Soy milk works really well for hot chocolate,” she says.

Soups are also an important part of most cold weather comfort food diets. Tofu can work well in soups because it takes on the flavor of the food it is added to, Funk says. She gives the example of a soup where tofu is substituted for half the meat.

“You can make with half meat and half soy and everybody’s happy,” she says.

And for those who are vegetarian, she says it is important to get enough protein in the diet. Soy products offer a way to get that protein in the diet in a tasty fashion. Soy can also provide some of the other nutrients or amino acids that may not be included in other protein substitutes.