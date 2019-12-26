Ringing in a new year means many things to people, but for most, a large part of that celebration involves food.
Many families spend New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day surrounded by appetizers, dips and even full meals.
“Everyone has something different they like to do,” says
Rochelle Gilman, a registered dietitian and the director of nutrition and health for the Iowa Beef Industry Council.
She says beef is just one of many ingredients in those celebrations.
“People like the taste of beef and love to feature in these meals,” Gilman says.
She says the amount of protein in a 3-ounce serving of beef provides half of a person’s daily needs, as well as nine other essential nutrients — all in 173 calories. She says beef is also high in zinc, which is important in boosting immune systems during the cold and flu season.
Gilman adds the versatility of beef also makes it a popular ingredient for appetizers and entrees.
“Beef tastes great, can be used many ways and fits just about any budget,” she says. “It’s the perfect ingredient to help with your New Year’s celebration.”
Here are recipes provided by the Iowa Beef Industry Council. Happy New Year!