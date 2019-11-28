While turkeys find their way to many Thanksgiving and Christmas tables, Lynn Schable says the bird fits in a year-round meal plan.
Schable serves as president of the Iowa Turkey Federation. Iowa ranks seventh nationally in turkey production, with over 12 million birds raised annually.
She says not only is turkey a traditional American dish, but it is also an excellent source of protein and fits into a well-rounded diet.
And, Schable says, it is finding its way to consumers in other ways.
“Turkey is becoming more popular in sandwich meats, sausage and bacon,” she says. “You didn’t see that 15 to 20 years ago, so you are able to find it in the meat case in a variety of ways.”
Schable says her organization and others are busy promoting turkey throughout the year. She says the Iowa Turkey Federation uses its Facebook page, for example, to provide information.
Turkey has also become a staple in restaurants such as Subway and Jimmy John’s, Schable says, adding there is a good chance that turkey came from a Midwestern farm.
“We’re very excited about these opportunities,” she says. “We have a great product.”