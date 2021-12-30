 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apple Coleslaw

Apple Coleslaw

Apple Coleslaw
Photo courtesy USDA MyPlate

2 C. cabbage

1 carrot, medium, grated

1/2 green pepper, chopped

1 apple, chopped

5 T. yogurt, low-fat

1 T. mayonnaise, low-fat

1 tsp. lemon juice

1/4 tsp. dill weed

Wash the cabbage. Cut it into fine shreds, until you have 2 C. of cabbage. Peel the carrot. Grate it with a grater. Chop half a green pepper into small pieces. Remove the core and chop the apple.

Put the cabbage, carrot, green pepper and apple in a large mixing bowl. Stir together.

Put the yogurt, mayonnaise, lemon juice, and dill weed in a small bowl. Stir together to make a dressing. Pour the dressing over the salad. Toss to mix.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News