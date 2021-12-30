Apple Coleslaw

2 C. cabbage
1 carrot, medium, grated
1/2 green pepper, chopped
1 apple, chopped
5 T. yogurt, low-fat
1 T. mayonnaise, low-fat
1 tsp. lemon juice
1/4 tsp. dill weed
Wash the cabbage. Cut it into fine shreds, until you have 2 C. of cabbage. Peel the carrot. Grate it with a grater. Chop half a green pepper into small pieces. Remove the core and chop the apple.
Put the cabbage, carrot, green pepper and apple in a large mixing bowl. Stir together.
Put the yogurt, mayonnaise, lemon juice, and dill weed in a small bowl. Stir together to make a dressing. Pour the dressing over the salad. Toss to mix.