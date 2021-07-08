Beef & Heirloom Tomato Salad with Balsamic Syrup

2 beef Ranch Steaks, cut ¾-inch thick (about 8 oz. each)
1 1/2 tsp. chopped fresh thyme
1 1/2 tsp. minced garlic
4 C. arugula leaves, torn into pieces
6 small heirloom tomatoes (2 each red, green and yellow), sliced
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
1/4 C. Parmesan shavings
For balsamic syrup:
1 C. balsamic vinegar
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
1 1/2 T. olive oil
To prepare balsamic syrup, bring vinegar to a boil in medium saucepan; reduce heat and simmer 20 minutes or until reduced to about 1/3 C. (consistency will be syrupy). Remove from heat; cool. Season with 1/2 tsp. salt and 1/4 tsp. pepper. Whisk in oil.
Meanwhile, press thyme and garlic evenly onto beef Ranch Steaks. Spray large nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat over medium heat until hot. Place steaks in skillet; cook 8 to 11 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning twice. Carve steaks into thin slices. Arrange arugula and tomatoes on serving platter; drizzle with balsamic syrup. Top with steak slices; sprinkle with 1/2 tsp. salt, 1/4 tsp. pepper and cheese shavings.