 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calico Beans

Calico Beans

Calico Beans
Photo courtesy Soy Foods Council

1, 16-oz. can baked beans

2, 15-oz. can black soybeans, rinsed and drained

1, 12-oz. package frozen shelled edamame

1 C. maple syrup or barbecue sauce

2 T. yellow miso

1/4 C. cooked pork or turkey bacon, broken into small pieces

Combine baked beans, black soybeans, edamame, syrup or barbecue sauce and turkey bacon pieces in 4- to 5.5-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on low 6 to 8 hours (high 3 to 4 hours). If necessary, stir in 1/2 C. water to desired consistency.

If doing in oven, combine ingredients and put into oven-safe pan to cook at 250°. Stir every 20 minutes and continue to cook until heated though and ingredients are blended well.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News