Calico Beans

1, 16-oz. can baked beans
2, 15-oz. can black soybeans, rinsed and drained
1, 12-oz. package frozen shelled edamame
1 C. maple syrup or barbecue sauce
2 T. yellow miso
1/4 C. cooked pork or turkey bacon, broken into small pieces
Combine baked beans, black soybeans, edamame, syrup or barbecue sauce and turkey bacon pieces in 4- to 5.5-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on low 6 to 8 hours (high 3 to 4 hours). If necessary, stir in 1/2 C. water to desired consistency.
If doing in oven, combine ingredients and put into oven-safe pan to cook at 250°. Stir every 20 minutes and continue to cook until heated though and ingredients are blended well.